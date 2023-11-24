The Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) go up against the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Robert Morris vs. Jacksonville matchup.

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Robert Morris Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline BetMGM Robert Morris (-4.5) 130.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Robert Morris (-4.5) 129.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jacksonville won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Dolphins were an underdog by 4.5 points or more seven times last year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Robert Morris compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Colonials and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.