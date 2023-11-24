The Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) take on the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.

Last season, Jacksonville had a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.3% from the field.

The Colonials ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Dolphins ranked 325th.

The Dolphins' 63.3 points per game last year were just 3.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Colonials gave up to opponents.

Jacksonville went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 66.8 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville scored more points at home (66.0 per game) than away (61.2) last season.

At home, the Dolphins conceded 57.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (66.6).

Jacksonville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34.0%).

