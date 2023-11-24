Player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the New York Knicks host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (Over: -105) 9.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -102)
  • Friday's prop bet for Adebayo is 20.5 points, 2.3 fewer than his season average.
  • He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).
  • Adebayo's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: +200)
  • Jimmy Butler's 20.5 points per game average is 3.0 less than Friday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).
  • Butler has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 1.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).
  • Butler has knocked down 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
8.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -159)
  • Kyle Lowry is putting up 8.5 points per game, which equals Friday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
  • Lowry's assists average -- 4.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's prop bet (4.5).
  • His 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: -169)
  • Friday's over/under for Randle is 20.5 points. That's 1.0 more than his season average of 19.5.
  • He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).
  • Randle has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Randle has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: +200)
  • Jalen Brunson is posting 24.2 points per game, 1.7 more than Friday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
  • Brunson has collected 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Friday's prop bet (5.5).
  • He has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

