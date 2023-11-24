Player prop bet odds for Julius Randle, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the New York Knicks host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Friday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -105) 9.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -102)

Friday's prop bet for Adebayo is 20.5 points, 2.3 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: +200)

Jimmy Butler's 20.5 points per game average is 3.0 less than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Butler has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 1.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Butler has knocked down 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Kyle Lowry is putting up 8.5 points per game, which equals Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Lowry's assists average -- 4.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

His 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Friday's over/under for Randle is 20.5 points. That's 1.0 more than his season average of 19.5.

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Randle has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -133) 5.5 (Over: +128) 1.5 (Over: +200)

Jalen Brunson is posting 24.2 points per game, 1.7 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Brunson has collected 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

He has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

