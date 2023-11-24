The New York Knicks (8-6) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on November 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 26th.

The Heat average 5.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Knicks allow their opponents to score (105.8).

Miami has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up more points per game at home (111.8) than away (111.3), but also give up more at home (109.4) than on the road (107.4).

In 2023-24 Miami is conceding two more points per game at home (109.4) than on the road (107.4).

This season the Heat are picking up more assists at home (27 per game) than on the road (25.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries