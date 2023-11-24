Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (8-6) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-2.5
|-
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- The Heat have gone over in seven of their 15 games with a set total (46.7%).
- Miami's ATS record is 7-8-0 this year.
- The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.
- This season, Miami has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|0
|0%
|110.1
|221.6
|105.8
|213.9
|222.2
|Heat
|0
|0%
|111.5
|221.6
|108.1
|213.9
|218.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Heat have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- Miami has performed better against the spread away (6-4-0) than at home (1-4-0) this season.
- The Heat score 5.7 more points per game (111.5) than the Knicks allow (105.8).
- Miami has put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 9-2 overall record in games it scores more than 105.8 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|7-8
|2-2
|7-8
|Knicks
|9-5
|4-1
|6-8
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|111.5
|110.1
|21
|24
|7-4
|8-0
|9-2
|8-0
|108.1
|105.8
|6
|1
|4-6
|7-3
|7-3
|6-4
