Heat vs. Knicks November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (4-4), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, face the New York Knicks (4-4). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, MSG, BSSUN
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro generates 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Heat.
- On a per-game basis, Jimmy Butler gives the Heat 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry is putting up 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Kevin Love gives the Heat 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Duncan Robinson is putting up 10.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He is draining 41.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle puts up 13.7 points, 6.7 assists and 11.7 boards per contest.
- Jalen Brunson puts up 20 points, 3.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.
- RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3 boards per game.
- Mitchell Robinson posts 5.7 points, 11.3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2 blocks.
- Immanuel Quickley posts 15 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.6% from downtown with 2 made treys per game.
Heat vs. Knicks Stat Comparison
|Knicks
|Heat
|107.1
|Points Avg.
|107.5
|102.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.1
|41.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.5%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
