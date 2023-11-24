Haywood Highsmith will take the court for the Miami Heat on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, against the New York Knicks.

In his most recent action, a 129-96 win over the Cavaliers, Highsmith had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Highsmith's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Haywood Highsmith Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 6.5 7.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 Assists -- 1.7 PRA -- 12.2 PR -- 10.5 3PM 0.5 1.2



Haywood Highsmith Insights vs. the Knicks

Highsmith is responsible for attempting 5.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.0 per game.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Highsmith's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 20th in possessions per game with 98.9.

The Knicks allow 105.8 points per contest, best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Knicks have conceded 39.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

Giving up 24.5 assists per game, the Knicks are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The Knicks are the 14th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Haywood Highsmith vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 5/8/2023 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 5/6/2023 12 5 6 0 1 0 0 5/2/2023 15 5 3 2 1 0 0 4/30/2023 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 3/22/2023 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/2/2023 17 7 3 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.