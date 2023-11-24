How to Watch the Florida International vs. Bryant Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (2-2) face the Bryant Bulldogs (3-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Florida International vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score just 1.9 more points per game (63.2) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (61.3).
- When it scores more than 61.3 points, Bryant is 3-0.
- The Panthers average 73.0 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 61.6 the Bulldogs allow.
- Florida International has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 61.6 points.
- Bryant has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.0 points.
- The Panthers shoot 38.1% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 65-64
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 81-48
|Alico Arena
|11/18/2023
|Coppin State
|L 70-66
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
