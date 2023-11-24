The Week 13 college football slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket, including those involving Florida programs. Among those contests is the Florida State Seminoles playing the Florida Gators.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

Miami Hurricanes at Boston College Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-10)

Houston Cougars at UCF Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-13.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Rice (-4)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Western Kentucky (-10.5)

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-6.5)

Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Florida (-6)

