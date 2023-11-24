Friday's game between the Florida Gators (4-1) and Baylor Bears (5-0) squaring off at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 79-78 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) against Baylor. The two sides are projected to go under the 157.5 total.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Line: Baylor -3.5

Baylor -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -150, Florida +125

Florida vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Baylor 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Baylor

Pick ATS: Florida (+3.5)



Florida (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Both Baylor and Florida are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of three out of the Bears' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Gators' games have gone over. The teams average 175 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.4 points per game (37th in college basketball) and give up 70.6 per outing (178th in college basketball).

Florida grabs 40 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while allowing 31 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by nine boards per game.

Florida hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Florida loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13 (242nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

