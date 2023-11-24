Friday's contest between the Florida Gators (4-1) and the Baylor Bears (5-0) at Barclays Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-77, with Florida taking home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 24.

According to our computer prediction, Florida is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 157.5 total.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Line: Baylor -3.5

Point Total: 157.5

Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -165, Florida +140

Florida vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Baylor

Pick ATS: Florida (+3.5)



Florida (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Both Baylor and Florida are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Bears are 3-1-0 and the Gators are 5-0-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 175 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.4 points per game (37th in college basketball) and allow 70.6 per outing (181st in college basketball).

Florida wins the rebound battle by nine boards on average. It collects 40 rebounds per game, 26th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.

Florida hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (165th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Florida has committed 1.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13 (244th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

