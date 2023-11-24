Friday's contest features the Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) clashing at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (on November 24) at 11:00 AM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 win for Texas A&M.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 76, Florida Atlantic 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-8.3)

Texas A&M (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

Offensively, Florida Atlantic was the 39th-ranked team in the country (77.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 46th (65.3 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Owls were 13th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.9 per game) last year. They were 106th in rebounds conceded (30.1 per game).

Last season Florida Atlantic was ranked 81st in the country in assists with 14.4 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Owls were 14th-best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (9.6) last season. They were 53rd in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

Last season, Florida Atlantic was 100th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 88th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.3%).

Last year, Florida Atlantic attempted 44% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 56% from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.6% of Florida Atlantic's buckets were 3-pointers, and 65.4% were 2-pointers.

