The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot at a 46.6% clip from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Last season, Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.

The Owls put up 11.3 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).

When it scored more than 66.5 points last season, Florida Atlantic went 26-3.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game last season, 6.2 more than it averaged away (75.9).

At home, the Owls allowed 64.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 67.5.

At home, Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than on the road (38.0%).

