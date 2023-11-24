How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This matchup is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.
Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies ranked 54th.
- Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls scored were 11.3 more points than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
- Florida Atlantic went 26-3 last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Florida Atlantic played better in home games last year, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game in road games.
- The Owls gave up 64.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).
- In home games, Florida Atlantic drained 0.5 more threes per game (10.4) than away from home (9.9). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in away games (38%).
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
