The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies ranked 54th in rebounding in college basketball, the Owls finished 13th.
  • Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls averaged were 11.3 more points than the Aggies gave up (66.5).
  • Florida Atlantic had a 26-3 record last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in away games (75.9).
  • The Owls allowed 64.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.5 when playing on the road.
  • Florida Atlantic drained 10.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% at home and 38% on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

