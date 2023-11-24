The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Last season, Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Owls ranked 91st.

The Owls scored an average of 77.8 points per game last year, 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up to opponents.

Florida Atlantic went 26-3 last season when it scored more than 66.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic put up more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9) last season.

At home, the Owls conceded 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).

Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (38%) than at home (37.7%).

