On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Darren Raddysh going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh is yet to score through 20 games this season.

In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Raddysh has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 16:49 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:46 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.