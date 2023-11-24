The Orlando Magic (10-5) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (12-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Amway Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS.

Magic vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Magic 108

Magic vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 5.5)

Magic (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.2)

Celtics (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (223.5)



Under (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.7

The Magic have put together a 12-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-7-0 mark from the Celtics.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 54.5% of the time. That's more often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

Orlando and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 40% of the time this season (six out of 15). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (seven out of 15).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 6-5, while the Celtics are 11-3 as moneyline favorites.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 21st in the NBA offensively (111.5 points scored per game) and fifth-best defensively (107.5 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Orlando is 16th in the league in rebounds (44 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (40.3).

The Magic are fifth-worst in the league in assists (24.3 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Orlando is 24th in the NBA in committing them (14.8 per game). It is best in forcing them (16.8 per game).

In 2023-24 the Magic are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.2 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (33.5%).

