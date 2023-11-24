The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lamar -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Bethune-Cookman played 13 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 145.5 points.

The average over/under for Wildcats outings last year was 142.9, 2.6 fewer points than this game's total.

The Wildcats' record against the spread last year was 16-11-0.

Last season, Bethune-Cookman was the underdog 17 times and won five, or 29.4%, of those games.

The Wildcats were 4-14 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The Wildcats have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lamar 6 25% 67.9 135.8 74.5 149.5 141.7 Bethune-Cookman 13 48.1% 67.9 135.8 75 149.5 140.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

The Wildcats' 67.9 points per game last year were 6.6 fewer points than the 74.5 the Cardinals gave up to opponents.

Bethune-Cookman put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lamar 14-10-0 0-0 10-14-0 Bethune-Cookman 16-11-0 10-8 15-12-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lamar Bethune-Cookman 6-9 Home Record 8-5 2-12 Away Record 3-13 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.