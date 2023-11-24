As they gear up to square off against the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4) on Friday, November 24 at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (12-6) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Samuel Girard D Questionable Personal Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Ryan Hartman RW Questionable Illness

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the league (69 total, 3.8 per game).

It has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +14.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild have 53 goals this season (3.1 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Minnesota's total of 68 goals allowed (four per game) ranks 27th in the NHL.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

Avalanche vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-130) Wild (+105) 6.5

