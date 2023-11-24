Florida State, Louisville, Week 13 ACC Football Power Rankings
As we head into Week 13 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the ACC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Florida State
- Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win ACC: -400
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th
- Last Game: W 58-13 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Louisville
- Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win ACC: +300
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st
- Last Game: W 38-31 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Kentucky
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
3. Clemson
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st
- Last Game: W 31-20 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Duke
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +30000
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd
- Last Game: L 30-27 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
5. NC State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th
- Last Game: W 35-28 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: North Carolina
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
6. North Carolina
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th
- Last Game: L 31-20 vs Clemson
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ NC State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
7. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th
- Last Game: L 38-31 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Boston College
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
8. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st
- Last Game: L 35-28 vs NC State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
9. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th
- Last Game: W 31-22 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Georgia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
10. Virginia
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th
- Last Game: W 30-27 vs Duke
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
11. Boston College
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th
- Last Game: L 24-16 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)
12. Syracuse
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th
- Last Game: L 31-22 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Wake Forest
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
13. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th
- Last Game: W 24-16 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Duke
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
14. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd
- Last Game: L 45-7 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Syracuse
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25
- TV Channel:
Sportsbook Promo Codes
