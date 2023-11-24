With Week 13 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top AAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. SMU

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

9-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 38-34 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SMU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Tulane

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win AAC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 24-8 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulane jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3. Memphis

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

8-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th

99th Last Game: L 38-34 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Memphis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. UTSA

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-4

8-3 | 8-4 Odds to Win AAC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th

129th Last Game: W 49-21 vs South Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTSA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Tulane

@ Tulane Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24

3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

5. Rice

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 28-7 vs Charlotte

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rice jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Navy

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 10-0 vs East Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Navy jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ SMU

@ SMU Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th

114th Last Game: L 24-8 vs Tulane

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida Atlantic jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Rice

@ Rice Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. East Carolina

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 10-0 vs Navy

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. North Texas

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th

116th Last Game: W 35-28 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Texas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: UAB

UAB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. South Florida

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 49-21 vs UTSA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. UAB

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th

98th Last Game: W 34-24 vs Temple

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ North Texas

@ North Texas Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Tulsa

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 35-28 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulsa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Charlotte

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 28-7 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charlotte jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Temple

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th

118th Last Game: L 34-24 vs UAB

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Temple jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Memphis

Memphis Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24

12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.