The Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Nittany Lions have also won four games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-7.5) 137.5 -350 +280 FanDuel Texas A&M (-6.5) 136.5 -345 +265

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas A&M covered 22 times in 33 matchups with a spread last season.

The Aggies and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times last season.

Penn State compiled a 20-12-0 ATS record last year.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 32 times last year.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Texas A&M is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), but only 28th, according to computer rankings.

Texas A&M's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

Penn State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Based on its moneyline odds, Penn State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

