The South Florida Bulls (4-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the High Point Panthers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers average 13.7 more points per game (73.3) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (59.6).
  • High Point has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.
  • South Florida's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The Bulls average 64.6 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 64.8 the Panthers allow.
  • When South Florida scores more than 64.8 points, it is 3-0.
  • When High Point gives up fewer than 64.6 points, it is 3-0.
  • This year the Bulls are shooting 38.0% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Panthers concede.
  • The Panthers' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Bulls have conceded.

South Florida Leaders

  • Carla Brito: 10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Vittoria Blasigh: 17.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)
  • Emma Johansson: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 26.3 FG%
  • Daniela Gonzalez: 6.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Grambling W 83-57 Yuengling Center
11/16/2023 @ Alabama L 70-41 Foster Auditorium
11/19/2023 North Florida W 56-55 Yuengling Center
11/23/2023 High Point - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Arizona State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Texas - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

