How to Watch the South Florida vs. High Point Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Florida Bulls (4-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the High Point Panthers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. High Point Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers average 13.7 more points per game (73.3) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (59.6).
- High Point has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.
- South Florida's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Bulls average 64.6 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 64.8 the Panthers allow.
- When South Florida scores more than 64.8 points, it is 3-0.
- When High Point gives up fewer than 64.6 points, it is 3-0.
- This year the Bulls are shooting 38.0% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Panthers concede.
- The Panthers' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Bulls have conceded.
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Vittoria Blasigh: 17.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)
- Emma Johansson: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 26.3 FG%
- Daniela Gonzalez: 6.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Grambling
|W 83-57
|Yuengling Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 70-41
|Foster Auditorium
|11/19/2023
|North Florida
|W 56-55
|Yuengling Center
|11/23/2023
|High Point
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Texas
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
