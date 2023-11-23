Ravens, 49ers, Week 12 NFL Power Rankings
Week 12 of the NFL season is here. To see how each team measures up to the rest of the league, take a look at our power rankings below.
NFL Power Rankings
1. Ravens
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 13-4
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 34-20 vs Bengals
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Chargers
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
2. 49ers
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 27-14 vs Buccaneers
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Seahawks
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
3. Browns
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 13-10 vs Steelers
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Broncos
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
4. Cowboys
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 33-10 vs Panthers
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Commanders
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
5. Eagles
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 21-17 vs Chiefs
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Bills
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
6. Lions
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 31-26 vs Bears
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Packers
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
7. Chiefs
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 14-3
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 21-17 vs Eagles
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
8. Jaguars
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 11-6
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 34-14 vs Titans
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
9. Bills
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 32-6 vs Jets
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Eagles
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. Texans
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 21-16 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. Dolphins
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 12-5
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 20-13 vs Raiders
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Jets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Bengals
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 34-20 vs Ravens
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
13. Steelers
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 13-10 vs Browns
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Bengals
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
14. Vikings
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 21-20 vs Broncos
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Bears
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
15. Chargers
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Packers
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Ravens
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
16. Colts
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-7
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 10-6 vs Patriots
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
17. Saints
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-8
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 27-19 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
18. Buccaneers
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: L 27-14 vs 49ers
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Rams
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 17-16 vs Seahawks
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
20. Seahawks
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-10
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 17-16 vs Rams
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: 49ers
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo)
21. Packers
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-9
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 23-20 vs Chargers
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Lions
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Broncos
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 21-20 vs Vikings
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Browns
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
23. Raiders
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 20-13 vs Dolphins
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Chiefs
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
24. Titans
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: L 34-14 vs Jaguars
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
25. Falcons
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-11
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 25-23 vs Cardinals
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Bears
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 31-26 vs Lions
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Vikings
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, November 27
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. Cardinals
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-15
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 21-16 vs Texans
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Rams
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. Jets
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-12
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 32-6 vs Bills
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Dolphins
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. Commanders
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 31-19 vs Giants
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo)
30. Patriots
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-14
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 10-6 vs Colts
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Giants
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
31. Giants
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-13
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 31-19 vs Commanders
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
32. Panthers
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-16
- Odds to Win Super Bowl: +150000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 33-10 vs Cowboys
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo)
