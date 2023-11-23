The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOXsports.com

Indiana vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers' 77.1 points per game last year were 15.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.

When Tennessee gave up fewer than 80.9 points last season, it went 21-7.

Last year, the Hoosiers scored 80.9 points per game, 15 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed.

When Indiana totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 25-2.

Last season, the Hoosiers had a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.1% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Volunteers' opponents hit.

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 38.8% the Hoosiers' opponents shot last season.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 @ Stanford L 96-64 Maples Pavilion 11/17/2023 Murray State W 112-79 Assembly Hall 11/19/2023 Lipscomb W 77-44 Assembly Hall 11/23/2023 Tennessee - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Princeton - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/30/2023 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center

Tennessee Schedule