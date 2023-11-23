The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The contest airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -5.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic and its opponents went over 139.5 combined points in 18 of 34 games last season.

The average number of points in Florida Atlantic's outings last season was 143.1, which is 3.6 more points than the over/under for this game.

Florida Atlantic covered 23 times in 34 chances against the spread last season.

Florida Atlantic finished with a 23-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 95.8% of those games).

The Owls won all 20 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, Florida Atlantic has an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 18 52.9% 77.8 143.1 65.3 133.2 141.6 Butler 10 35.7% 65.3 143.1 67.9 133.2 139.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls scored were 9.9 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).

Florida Atlantic went 13-9 against the spread and 23-2 overall last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 23-11-0 14-7 19-15-0 Butler 15-13-0 3-8 10-18-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Butler 17-0 Home Record 10-6 11-3 Away Record 3-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.