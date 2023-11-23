The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
  • In games Florida Atlantic shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
  • The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 357th.
  • Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls scored were 9.9 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).
  • Florida Atlantic had a 23-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
  • At home, the Owls gave up 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than in road games (67.5).
  • Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged away from home (9.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% in away games.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Loyola Chicago W 75-62 Wintrust Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

