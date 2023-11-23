The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

In games Florida Atlantic shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 357th.

Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls scored were 9.9 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).

Florida Atlantic had a 23-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.

At home, the Owls gave up 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than in road games (67.5).

Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged away from home (9.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule