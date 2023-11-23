Dak Prescott vs. Sam Howell in Week 12: Cowboys vs. Commanders Preview, Stats
Which side has the advantage under center when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) square off against Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders (4-7) at AT&T Stadium on November 23? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: CBS
Dak Prescott vs. Sam Howell Matchup
|Dak Prescott
|2023 Stats
|Sam Howell
|10
|Games Played
|11
|70.1%
|Completion %
|66.7%
|2,604 (260.4)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,038 (276.2)
|19
|Touchdowns
|18
|6
|Interceptions
|12
|141 (14.1)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|209 (19.0)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Commanders Defensive Stats
- This season, the Commanders are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, surrendering 27.7 points per game (32nd in NFL).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Washington is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,844 (258.5 per game). It also ranks 27th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.3).
- Against the run, the Commanders have given up 1,257 total rushing yards (22nd in NFL) and rank 25th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).
- On defense, Washington ranks 13th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.2%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 12th (51.5%).
Cowboys Defensive Stats
