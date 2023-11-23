Thursday's game between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-2) and the Bradley Braves (2-2) at Georgia State Convocation Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-63, heavily favoring Bethune-Cookman to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on November 23.

The Wildcats' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 56-48 win against Georgia State.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 73, Bradley 63

Other SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats' -114 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (187th in college basketball).

Bethune-Cookman scored more in conference play (61.8 points per game) than overall (60.7).

The Wildcats scored 59.5 points per game at home last season, and 61.3 on the road.

At home, Bethune-Cookman allowed 62.3 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than it allowed away (67.1).

