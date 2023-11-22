How to Watch the Suns vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A pair of the NBA's top scorers hit the court when Kevin Durant (eighth, 27.7 points per game) and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) host Stephen Curry (fifth, 30.7) and the Golden State Warriors (7-8).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.
- The Suns score 117.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 113.5 the Warriors allow.
- When Phoenix puts up more than 113.5 points, it is 7-3.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Golden State has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.7% from the field.
- The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank third.
- The Warriors put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (113.9) than the Suns give up to opponents (114.9).
- When it scores more than 114.9 points, Golden State is 5-1.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have played better at home this season, averaging 118.9 points per game, compared to 115.7 per game away from home.
- Phoenix is giving up 115.1 points per game this season at home, which is 0.5 more points than it is allowing on the road (114.6).
- In home games, the Suns are averaging the same number of threes per game as they are away from home (13.1). Meanwhile, they own a better three-point percentage at home (41.4%) compared to on the road (37.4%).
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Warriors are putting up fewer points at home (110.0 per game) than on the road (118.3). And they are allowing more at home (115.1) than on the road (111.7).
- At home, Golden State concedes 115.1 points per game. Away, it concedes 111.7.
- The Warriors average 1.1 fewer assists per game at home (26.9) than on the road (28.0).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
|Yuta Watanabe
|Questionable
|Quadricep
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Payton II
|Questionable
|Foot
