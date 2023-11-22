Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Pinellas County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sickles High School at Seminole High School - Seminole
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Seminole, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit High School at Palm Harbor University HS
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Seminole, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Seminole High School - Seminole
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Seminole, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
