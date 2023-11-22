Nicholas Paul will be among those in action Wednesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Winnipeg Jets at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Paul's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholas Paul vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:16 per game on the ice, is -8.

In six of 19 games this year Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Paul has a point in seven games this year (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

Paul has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 19 games played.

Paul's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Paul has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Paul Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 2 11 Points 0 8 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.