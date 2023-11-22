The Denver Nuggets visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Wednesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and ALT

BSFL and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Get Wagner gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 19.5-point prop bet set for Paolo Banchero on Wednesday is 6.5 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- six per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Banchero's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

He drains zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 30.5 point total set for Jokic on Wednesday is 4.2 more than his scoring average on the season (26.3).

His per-game rebound average of 13 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 1.8 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 3.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday (17.5).

He has collected 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He drains 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.