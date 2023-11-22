Magic vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - November 22
The injury report for the Orlando Magic (9-5) heading into their game against the Denver Nuggets (10-4) currently has two players. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 from Amway Center.
In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Magic earned a 126-107 win over the Raptors. Paolo Banchero's team-high 25 points paced the Magic in the win.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Out
|Hand
|8.0
|8.5
|1.0
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|9.0
|3.0
|4.0
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Zeke Nnaji: Questionable (Ankle), Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring)
Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
