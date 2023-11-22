The Orlando Magic (9-5) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Amway Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and ALT. The point total in the matchup is 217.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score over 217.5 points.

Orlando has had an average of 217.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Orlando has gone 11-3-0 ATS this season.

The Magic have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.

This season, Orlando has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Orlando has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 8 57.1% 113.2 223.8 107.7 214.3 223.6 Magic 8 57.1% 110.6 223.8 106.6 214.3 222.7

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .833 (5-1-0). Away, it is .750 (6-2-0).

The Magic score an average of 110.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 107.7 the Nuggets allow.

Orlando is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 107.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Magic vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Magic and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 11-3 5-1 5-9 Nuggets 5-9 5-8 4-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Magic Nuggets 110.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 7-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-7 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 107.7 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 9-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-7 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.