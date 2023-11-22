Wednesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Jets Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 12 of 19 games this season.

The Lightning are 5-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

This season the Jets have one wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Tampa Bay has put together a 5-5 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Winnipeg has four games this season playing as an underdog by +105 or longer, and is 1-3 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 6-4-0 6.7 3.60 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.60 3.90 10 27.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 7-3-0 6.2 3.90 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.90 2.80 7 20.6% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.