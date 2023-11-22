Two clubs on runs will collide when the Tampa Bay Lightning (three straight wins) host the Winnipeg Jets (three straight victories) on Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Jets Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have allowed 69 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

The Lightning's 68 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 18 13 15 28 20 10 0% Brayden Point 19 7 16 23 8 5 46.3% Victor Hedman 19 4 16 20 14 3 - Steven Stamkos 17 7 13 20 7 3 53.3% Brandon Hagel 19 9 9 18 8 6 53.3%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 53 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the league.

The Jets' 63 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Jets have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players