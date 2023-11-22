The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, square off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Lowry, in his last action, had eight points and six assists in a 118-100 win over the Bulls.

In this article, we break down Lowry's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers conceded 106.9 points per contest last year, best in the league.

On the boards, the Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds per game last year, second in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers were No. 1 in the league defensively last season, conceding 23 per game.

The Cavaliers allowed 11.3 made 3-pointers per game last season, second in the NBA in that category.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 24 6 3 2 2 0 1 11/20/2022 31 9 4 3 1 1 0

