The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (9-5) on November 22, 2023.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45%).

In games Miami shoots higher than 45% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 11th.

The 110.2 points per game the Heat average are only 1.4 fewer points than the Cavaliers give up (111.6).

Miami has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are posting 111.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 109.3 points per contest.

Defensively Miami has played worse at home this year, ceding 109.4 points per game, compared to 108.7 away from home.

In home games, the Heat are making 0.4 fewer treys per game (12.2) than in away games (12.6). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (37.2%).

Heat Injuries