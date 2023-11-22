Tyler Herro Injury Status - Heat vs. Cavaliers Injury Report November 22
The Miami Heat (9-5) will be monitoring four players on the injury report, including Tyler Herro, ahead of a Wednesday, November 22 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.
The Heat are coming off of a 118-100 win against the Bulls in their last outing on Monday. In the Heat's win, Bam Adebayo led the way with 23 points (adding 11 rebounds and six assists).
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|22.0
|4.3
|4.3
|R.J. Hampton
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Kevin Love
|PF
|Out
|Personal
|11.0
|9.5
|2.0
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|Questionable
|Hip
|22.7
|6.0
|2.3
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Caris LeVert: Questionable (Knee), Isaac Okoro: Questionable (Knee), Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (Hamstring)
Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
