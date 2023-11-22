On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) face the Miami Heat (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyler Herro gives the Heat 22.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He's making 31.0% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are getting 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this season.

Kevin Love gives the Heat 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Heat are receiving 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this season.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley posts 19.0 points, 11.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor.

Donovan Mitchell posts 35.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus posts 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Caris LeVert averages 19.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Isaac Okoro averages 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Heat 108.6 Points Avg. 107.5 112.1 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 45.6% Field Goal % 45.5% 32.2% Three Point % 38.1%

