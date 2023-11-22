The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Miami Heat (9-5).

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSUN

BSOH and BSSUN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Cavaliers Moneyline BetMGM Heat (-2.5) 210.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Heat (-2.5) 211 -136 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Heat's +18 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.2 points per game (24th in the NBA) while giving up 108.9 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Cavaliers put up 111.9 points per game (20th in league) while allowing 111.6 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential.

The teams average 222.1 points per game combined, 11.6 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams average 220.5 combined points per game, 10 more points than this contest's total.

Miami has compiled a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cleveland has put together a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1800 - Cavaliers +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.