The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Gators (3-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Gators games.

Pittsburgh covered 21 times in 33 games with a spread last season.

Panthers games went over the point total 21 out of 33 times last season.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Florida is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (27th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (28th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Florida has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

