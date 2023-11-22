The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Florida Gators (3-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42%).

Florida had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42% from the field.

The Gators were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers ranked 90th.

Last year, the Gators averaged 71.2 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed.

When Florida put up more than 69.7 points last season, it went 13-5.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida put up 75.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 11 more points than it averaged on the road (64.9).

In 2022-23, the Gators gave up 67.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.9.

When playing at home, Florida drained 2.2 more treys per game (7.6) than on the road (5.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to away from home (25.7%).

