Duncan Robinson and the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Robinson put up 22 points in his last game, which ended in a 118-100 win versus the Bulls.

Now let's dig into Robinson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Over 2.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per contest last season, best in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Cavaliers were second in the league last year, allowing 41.2 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers conceded 23.0 per game last season, ranking them first in the NBA.

Defensively, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, second in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2022 21 7 1 0 1 0 0

