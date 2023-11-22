Can we expect Darren Raddysh finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh is yet to score through 19 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

Raddysh has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 16:49 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:46 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 4-2

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

