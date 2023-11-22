Wednesday's game between the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) going head-to-head at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Wildcats claimed a 74-72 win over Iona.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 71, Bethune-Cookman 67

Other SWAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats' -114 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per contest (187th in college basketball).

In SWAC action, Bethune-Cookman averaged 1.1 more points (61.8) than overall (60.7) in 2022-23.

The Wildcats scored 59.5 points per game at home last season, and 61.3 away.

Bethune-Cookman conceded 62.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.