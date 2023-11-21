If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Saint Johns County, Florida today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Paxon School For Advanced Studies at Ponte Vedra HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Ponte Vedra, FL

Ponte Vedra, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fletcher High School at Nease HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Matanzas High School at St. Joseph Academy