Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Saint Johns County, Florida today, we've got what you need below.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paxon School For Advanced Studies at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fletcher High School at Nease HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Matanzas High School at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
