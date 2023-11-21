Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Putnam County, Florida today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Putnam County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crescent City High School at Flagler Palm Coast High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
  • Location: Palm Coast, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.